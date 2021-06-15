PORT ORFORD — Sophomore post Ray Gerrard scored a career-high 30 points, but it wasn't enough as North Douglas lost 63-58 to Coquille in overtime on Tuesday in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Gerrard converted eight of 11 free throws. Keagan Mast had 10 points before fouling out and Logan Gant scored nine for the Warriors (4-2, 4-1 Skyline League).
Jace Haagen scored 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Class 2A Red Devils (6-5, 4-4 Sunset Conference), who outscored N.D. 10-5 in the extra session after rallying from a double-digit deficit in the fourth.
North Douglas will host Riddle Wednesday in a league contest.
NORTH DOUGLAS (58) — Ray Gerrard 30, Mast 10, Gant 9, Rabuck 6, Olds 3, Reigard, Humphrey. Totals 21 12-20 58.
COQUILLE (63) — Jace Haagen 19, Tucker 11, Gederos 8, Edwards 8, Willis 6, Layton 4, Temps 4, Sperling 2, McKinley 1, Scolari. Totals 25 8-10 63.
N. Douglas;9;14;17;13;5;—;58
Coquille;17;10;7;19;10;—;63
3-Point Shots — N.D. 4 (Gant, Mast, Olds, Rabuck), Coq. 5 (Haagen 1, Edwards 2, Gederos 2). Total Fouls — N.D. 13, Coq. 17. Fouled Out — Mast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.