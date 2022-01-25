North Douglas receives forfeit win over Umpqua Valley Christian The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIXONVILLE — North Douglas picked up a forfeit win over Umpqua Valley Christian on Tuesday in Skyline League boys basketball.The Warriors moved to 9-6 overall and 5-1 in the Skyline North, while the Monarchs dropped to 7-5 and 4-2.UVC is scheduled to host Elkton Friday. North Douglas will host Days Creek Saturday. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular 'A giant in our community': Family, friends remember Frank Moore, WWII veteran and legendary fly fisherman Why the long lines at pharmacies? Like most things COVID-related, it's complicated One dead after Thursday morning standoff at Winchester trailer park Valynn Currie files to run for Douglas County commissioner Pegasus Equestrian Resort project in court over land deal TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Yoncalla dominates second half, hands Elkton 36-16 loss Oakland whips Oakridge 46-22 in CVC game Camas Valley pulls out 25-23 victory over Riddle in overtime North Douglas receives forfeit win over Umpqua Valley Christian Butterfly fight ends; Vegas-area ski area to get bike trails Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
