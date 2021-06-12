CAMAS VALLEY — Sophomore guard Keagan Mast scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and North Douglas cruised to a 49-19 victory over Camas Valley on Saturday in a Skyline League boys basketball game.
Ray Gerrard added 12 points for the Warriors (4-1, 4-1 Skyline), who broke the contest open by outscoring C.V. 24-3 in the third quarter.
Blaine Saylor scored seven points for the Hornets (1-5, 1-5).
"We had a sluggish start, but found our groove in the third quarter," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said.
NORTH DOUGLAS (49) — Keagan Mast 19, Gerrard 12, Gant 8, Reigard 7, Rabuck 2, Olds 1, Humphrey. Totals 20 2-4 49.
CAMAS VALLEY (19) — Blaine Saylor 7, Hunt 4, Jam. Standley 3, Wilson 2, Jar. Standley 2, Swift 1, S. Casteel, O'Connor, Wolfe, W. Casteel, Amos. Totals 8 2-15 19.
N. Douglas;10;10;24;5;—;49
C. Valley;3;4;3;9;—;19
3-Point Shots — N.D. 7 (Mast 5, Gant 1, Reigard 1), C.V. 1 (Saylor). Total Fouls — N.D. 17, C.V. 7.
