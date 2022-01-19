DAYS CREEK — The North Douglas Warriors had a little too much firepower for the Days Creek Wolves on Wednesday night.

Keagan Mast scored 21 points and Ray Gerrard added 20 as the No. 10-ranked Warriors whipped Days Creek 70-32 in a Skyline League boys basketball game.

North Douglas (8-5, 4-0 Skyline North) led 38-18 at halftime. Mast hit three of his team's eight 3-pointers.

Greg Reedy led the Wolves (4-8, 2-2 North) with 11 points and Matt Anderson chipped in eight.

"North Douglas is really good," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "Their defensive pressure got to us and we made too many turnovers."

Days Creek is scheduled to host Glendale, while North Douglas will visit Riddle Friday.

NORTH DOUGLAS (70) — Keagan Mast 21, Ray Gerrard 20, Montgomery 7, Reigard 5, Kallinger 5, Gant 3, Duncan 3, Reed 2, Rabuck 2, Humphrey 2. Totals 27 8-11 70.

DAYS CREEK (32) — Greg Reedy 11, Anderson 8, Jenks 7, Gaskell 4, Kruzic 2, K. Benefiel, B. Benefiel, Buckner, Geiger, Harris. Totals 15 1-4 32.

N. Douglas;18;20;20;12;—;70

D. Creek;6;12;14;0;—;32

3-Point Shots — N.D. 8 (Mast 3, Reigard 1, Gant 1, Duncan 1, Montgomery 1, Kallinger), D.C. 1 (Jenks). Total Fouls — N.D. 12, D.C. 8.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

