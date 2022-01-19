North Douglas rolls past Days Creek, 70-32 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 19, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAYS CREEK — The North Douglas Warriors had a little too much firepower for the Days Creek Wolves on Wednesday night.Keagan Mast scored 21 points and Ray Gerrard added 20 as the No. 10-ranked Warriors whipped Days Creek 70-32 in a Skyline League boys basketball game.North Douglas (8-5, 4-0 Skyline North) led 38-18 at halftime. Mast hit three of his team's eight 3-pointers.Greg Reedy led the Wolves (4-8, 2-2 North) with 11 points and Matt Anderson chipped in eight."North Douglas is really good," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "Their defensive pressure got to us and we made too many turnovers."Days Creek is scheduled to host Glendale, while North Douglas will visit Riddle Friday. NORTH DOUGLAS (70) — Keagan Mast 21, Ray Gerrard 20, Montgomery 7, Reigard 5, Kallinger 5, Gant 3, Duncan 3, Reed 2, Rabuck 2, Humphrey 2. Totals 27 8-11 70.DAYS CREEK (32) — Greg Reedy 11, Anderson 8, Jenks 7, Gaskell 4, Kruzic 2, K. Benefiel, B. Benefiel, Buckner, Geiger, Harris. Totals 15 1-4 32.N. Douglas;18;20;20;12;—;70D. Creek;6;12;14;0;—;323-Point Shots — N.D. 8 (Mast 3, Reigard 1, Gant 1, Duncan 1, Montgomery 1, Kallinger), D.C. 1 (Jenks). Total Fouls — N.D. 12, D.C. 8. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Ruehle files to run against Boice in Douglas County commissioner race Roseburg motorcyclist dies in Friday crash Roseburg dog trainer files defamation suit against accusers Frustrations over parking boil over for downtown merchants Volcano eruption prompts tsunami advisory for West Coast including Douglas County TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Ziply™ Fiber launches fastest home internet in the Northwest; enables 5-gig and 2-gig service ... No. 5 Lane tops No. 4 Riverhawks, 71-54 Despite Restrictions, Recreational Cannabis Companies Use Marketing That Appeals to ... Sutherlin slips past Central Linn in overtime, 66-62 North Douglas buries Days Creek, 72-19 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
