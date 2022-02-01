DRAIN — North Douglas buried North County rival Yoncalla 85-32 on Tuesday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.

It was a season high point total for North Douglas. Freshman Jayden Montgomery finished with a career-high 23 points for the first-place Warriors (11-6, 7-1 Skyline North), who led 61-12 at halftime.

Keagan Mast scored 19 points, Trenton Rabuck contributed 11 and Cade Reigard added nine points for North Douglas.

Ashton Hardy led the Eagles (3-15, 1-9) with 15 points and Tristen Herrera had eight.

North Douglas is scheduled to travel to Class 2A No. 1-ranked Salem Academy Wednesday for a nonleague contest. Yoncalla plays at Glendale Saturday.

YONCALLA (32) — Ashton Hardy 15, Williams 7, Brundage 2, Herrera 8, Martinez-Gray, McMillin. Totals 12 6-10 32.

NORTH DOUGLAS (85) — Jayden Montgomery 23, Mast 19, Rabuck 11, Reigard 9, Duncan 8, Gant 6, Gerrard 4, Reed 3, Kallinger 2, Humphrey. Totals 39 4-7 85.

Yoncalla;8;4;4;16;—;32

N. Douglas;21;40;12;12;—;85

3-Point Shots — Yon. 2 (Herrera), N.D. 3 (Montgomery, Reed, Reigard). Total Fouls — Yon. 6, N.D. 11.

