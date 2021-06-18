DRAIN — Sophomore post Ray Gerrard scored 23 points and North Douglas dominated the second half in a 61-32 victory over Yoncalla in a Skyline League boys basketball game on Friday night.
Keagan Mast had 17 points and Logan Gant added 14 for the Warriors (6-2, 6-1 Skyline).
Jordan Aguilar scored eight points for the Eagles (2-6, 2-5), who were outscored 39-14 over the last two quarters.
"We've been a second half team, and that proved to be the case again," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "We started knocking down more shots (after the first quarter)."
Leman is expecting the Warriors to compete in the 16-team state tournament next week in Baker City and North Powder.
Yoncalla will end its season Saturday at home against Pacific.
YONCALLA (32) — Jordan Aguilar 8, Hardy 6, Allen 6, Davis 6, Grichar 4, Turner 2, McGrath. Totals 16 0-0 32.
NORTH DOUGLAS (61) — Ray Gerrard 23, Mast 17, Gant 14, Rabuck 4, Olds 3, Reigard, Humphrey. Totals 26 5-10 61.
Yoncalla;10;8;4;10;—;32
N. Douglas;5;17;18;21;—;61
3-Point Shots — Yon. 0, N.D. 4 (Mast 2, Gant 1, Olds 1). Total Fouls — Yon. 11, N.D. 8.
