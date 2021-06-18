DRAIN — Sophomore post Ray Gerrard scored 23 points and North Douglas dominated the second half in a 61-32 victory over Yoncalla in a Skyline League boys basketball game on Friday night.

Keagan Mast had 17 points and Logan Gant added 14 for the Warriors (6-2, 6-1 Skyline).

Jordan Aguilar scored eight points for the Eagles (2-6, 2-5), who were outscored 39-14 over the last two quarters.

"We've been a second half team, and that proved to be the case again," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "We started knocking down more shots (after the first quarter)."

Leman is expecting the Warriors to compete in the 16-team state tournament next week in Baker City and North Powder.

Yoncalla will end its season Saturday at home against Pacific.

YONCALLA (32) — Jordan Aguilar 8, Hardy 6, Allen 6, Davis 6, Grichar 4, Turner 2, McGrath. Totals 16 0-0 32.

NORTH DOUGLAS (61) — Ray Gerrard 23, Mast 17, Gant 14, Rabuck 4, Olds 3, Reigard, Humphrey. Totals 26 5-10 61.

Yoncalla;10;8;4;10;—;32

N. Douglas;5;17;18;21;—;61

3-Point Shots — Yon. 0, N.D. 4 (Mast 2, Gant 1, Olds 1). Total Fouls — Yon. 11, N.D. 8.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.