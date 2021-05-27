MEDFORD — North Medford closed the first and second halves strong on its way to handing visiting Roseburg a 67-42 Southwest Conference boys basketball loss Thursday night.
The Black Tornado (5-1 overall, 1-1 SWC) outscored the Indians 14-4 in the second quarter to take a 27-15 lead into halftime. North Medford closed the game with a 23-8 fourth-quarter run.
Treyson Neff led the Black Tornado with a game-high 19 points, including three 3-pointers, while Nick Karrick also drained three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points.
Matthew Parker led Roseburg (2-3, 1-2 SWC) with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Attreyu Minard hit a pair of treys on his way to 10 points, with freshman Mykah Mendoza chipping in nine points and Colton Marsters seven.
Roseburg will host Ashland at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
ROSEBURG (42) — Matthew Parker 13, Pinard 10, Mendoza 9, Marsters 7, Wilder 2, Stedman 1, J. Parker. Totals 14 8-15 42.
NORTH MEDFORD (67) — Treyson Neff 19, Miller 13, Karrick 11, McLean 8, Goodrich 4, Ellis 4, Orozco 3, Conrad 3, Young, Ty. Neff, Dominguez. Totals 27 5-8 67.
Roseburg;11;4;19;8;—;42
North Medford;13;14;17;23;—;67
3-point Goals — Roseburg 6 (M. Parker 3, Pinard 2, Mendoza), NM 8 (Tr. Neff 3, Karrick 3, Orozco, Conrad).
JV Score — North Medford 58, Roseburg 32.
