North Medford used a last-second basket from Ty Neff to edge Roseburg 69-68 in a Southwest Conference boys basketball game on Friday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.

Trey Neff led the Black Tornado (10-1) with 18 points. Landon Ellis scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and made six assists, while Bryce Dyer grabbed 12 rebounds.

Zach Martin scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter for the Indians (4-6). Martin made four 3-pointers. Attreyu Pinard had 15 points and Matthew Parker added 11.

Colton Marsters scored a basket with eight seconds to go, putting Roseburg up by one and setting up Ty Neff's heroics.

The Indians are scheduled to host South Medford Monday.

NORTH MEDFORD (69) — Trey Neff 18, McLean 5, Ty. Neff 7, Karrick 8, Ellis 14, Miller 6, Dyer 9, Goodrich, Dominguez 2. Totals 26-54 9-13 69.

ROSEBURG (68) — Zach Martin 16, Pinard 15, Mendoza 9, J. Parker 8, Marsters 9, Stedman, M. Parker 11. Totals 23 15-17 68.

N. Medford;20;14;16;19;—;69

Roseburg;18;12;15;23;—;68

3-Point Shots — N.M. 8 (Karrick 2, Tr. Neff 4, Ty. Neff 1, McLean 1), Roseburg 7 (Pinard 1, J. Parker 1, M. Parker 1, Martin 4).

JV Score — North Medford 58, Roseburg 44.

