The Monroe and Oakland boys basketball teams squared off for the second time in five days on Tuesday at the same site, the Nut House in Oakland.
After losing to the Dragons by 10 in their Central Valley Conference finale Friday, the Oakers got the result they wanted this time with their season on the line.
Senior wing Baker Brooksby had 20 points and eight rebounds and the Oakers used a strong defensive performance to eliminate Monroe, 42-32, in the first round of the conference playoffs.
"We just took better care of the ball and handled their pressure," Brooksby said. "We made smart decisions with the ball, attacked their zone and were more patient offensively. Our defense definitely stepped up from the last time.
"It was nice to bounce back (after two losses), work hard and get a win and keep the season going."
Brooksby hit three 3-pointers. Freshman Joseph Fusco chipped in eight points, while senior guard Silas Strempel turned in a solid all-around performance with seven points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists for Oakland (18-8).
The Oakers committed 11 turnovers in the contest, a pleasing statistic to coach Jeff Clark. Oakland used a 12-0 run to end the contest.
"We really played great defense from start to finish," Clark said. "We still struggled to score in the half court, but didn't turn it over against their press. We didn't execute as well offensively, but never stopped playing hard. Holding them to 32 was an impressive defensive effort."
The Dragons (10-15) shot 23% from the field. Trent Bateman led Monroe with 17 points. Nate Young, who scored 19 in Friday's game, was held to seven points.
Strempel's play drew praise from Clark.
"Silas does a lot of things for us. He does other things besides scoring," the coach said. "He made a couple of steals in the first quarter and they led to fastbreak buckets. He plays hard and scrappy."
"Silas played good defense, got the fastbreak going and distributed the ball really well," Brooksby added. "He really helped the team out."
The Oakers will head to Lebanon Wednesday for a CVC playoff game with No. 9-ranked East Linn Christian (18-6). The two teams split their regular season series, each winning on their home court.
The Eagles finished third in the CVC and Oakland was fourth during the regular season.
"They're talented," Brooksby said. "We played them close at their place and handled them at home. If we run our stuff and be patient, and play hard, we'll be fine."
MONROE (32) — Trent Bateman 17, Young 7, Crowson 4, Horning 3, Ellis 1, Wellette. Totals 11-47 7-11 32.
OAKLAND (42) — Baker Brooksby 20, Fusco 8, Strempel 7, Branton 4, Carlson 2, Williamson 1, Collins, Bridges, Olds. Totals 16-44 6-9 42.
Monroe;9;12;6;5;—;32
Oakland;14;12;2;14;—;42
3-Point Shots — Mon. 3 (Young, Bateman, Horning), Oak. 4 (Brooksby 3, Fusco 1). Total Fouls — Mon. 11, Oak. 15.
