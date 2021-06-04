OAKLAND — The Oakland boys basketball team used a strong start and settled for a 48-38 win over Lowell in a Central Valley Conference game on Friday night at the Nut House.
Junior wing Baker Brooksby scored a game-high 19 points for the Oakers (5-2), who have won four straight. Vicente Alcantar had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists, Marcus Carlson contributed nine points, eight boards and five steals, and Silas Strempel added six points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Gino Martini scored 15 points and Carter Wendt had 14 for the Red Devils (3-4).
Oakland coach Jeff Clark called the victory a team effort.
"It wasn't pretty, but the defense showed up and we knocked down some shots when we needed to," Clark said.
Oakland will be on the road Tuesday, visiting Jefferson.
LOWELL (38) — Gino Martini 15, Wendt 14, Sotomayer 4, Neet 4, Savio 1, Jalof, Fassbender, Silver. Totals 12-43 13-25 38.
OAKLAND (48) — Baker Brooksby 19, Alcantar 9, Carlson 9, Strempel 6, Picknell 3, Collins 2, Branton, Kramer. Totals 17-40 9-17 48.
Lowell;1;12;9;16;—;38
Oakland;14;10;10;14;—;48
3-Point Shots — Lowell 1 (Martini), Oak. 5 (Brooksby 3, Picknell 1, Strempel 1). Total Fouls — Lowell 15, Oak. 20. Fouled Out — Sotomayer.
JV Score — Lowell 34, Oakland 21.
