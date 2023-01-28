OAKLAND — The Oakland boys notched their biggest win of the basketball season to date on Saturday, knocking off East Linn Christian 39-36 in a Valley Coast Conference game at the Nut House.
"It was an old school Oakers game," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said.
The Eagles (18-3, 11-1 VCC North) entered the contest No. 1 in the Class 2A power rankings and No. 4 in the coaches poll.
Sophomore post Gabe Williamson came up with a double-double for the Oakers (17-3, 10-2 South), finishing with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. He was 8-for-10 from the field and grabbed seven offensive rebounds.
"He was a beast," Clark said.
Sophomore Joseph Fusco contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and James Baimbridge played a strong defensive game for Oakland, according to Clark. Fusco hit a clutch pair of free throws with 10 seconds left in regulation to give Oakland a three-point lead.
"It was the best game we've played defensively, without question," Clark said. "It was a total team effort, I'm proud of everybody stepping up in a huge moment. It was a playoff intensity type of game.
"I didn't think we could hold them to 36 points. Kudos to the Nut House crowd."
Elliot Nofziger scored 16 points for East Linn Christian.
Oakland will host No. 7 Gold Beach Tuesday.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (36) — Elliot Nofziger 16, Israel 9, Nichol 4, King 3, Beachy 2, Knurowski 2, Faught, Sewell, Medford. Totals 13-42 9-15 36.
