It wasn't the offensive start the Oakers were looking for, but they survived.
The Oakland High School boys basketball team missed its first 15 field-goal attempts during Thursday's Valley Coast Conference game with Toledo at the Nut House in Oakland.
No problem.
The Oakers recovered, taking an eight-point lead after one quarter, then outscored the Boomers 32-6 in the second period en route to a 65-26 win.
"We were playing good defense (during the offensive drought), then blew it open in the second quarter," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We got some buckets and were able to get into our full-court press."
Clark said junior wing Brayden Webb, who finished with five points, gave the Oakers a spark at the end of the first quarter.
"(Webb) played some good defense, made a couple of steals and got us going," the coach said.
Oakland, which has won nine of its last 10, improved to 14-2 overall and 7-1 in the Valley Coast South division. The Oakers remained one game behind first place Gold Beach (14-3, 8-0).
"I like where we're at," Clark said. "We're continuing to get better. Our offense needs to get more consistent across the board."
Sophomore point guard Joseph Fusco led the Oakers with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Douglas Branton contributed 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots, Gabe Williamson had seven points and Silas Arscott six points in the victory.
Freshman Evan Putnam was the top scorer for the Boomers (1-15, 1-7) with six points. Toledo shot 33% from the field and 50% from the free-throw line.
Oakland returns to league play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting Reedsport (1-12, 0-8).
"We need to play better than we played over there (on Jan. 3, a 49-30 win)," Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.