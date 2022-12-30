OAKLAND — The Oakers are good at making offenses uncomfortable.
The Oakland boys basketball team turned in a solid defensive performance in a 51-31 victory over Glide in the championship game of the Oakland Holiday Tournament at the Nut House Friday night.
Oakland improved to 8-1 on the season, while the Wildcats dropped to 2-4.
Sophomore point guard Joseph Fusco finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Oakers, who led 25-18 at halftime. Sophomore Gabe Williamson contributed nine points and five rebounds, while Jacob Chenoweth added eight points.
"It was a great defensive effort and we got contributions from everybody," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We made them struggle with our pressure. Everybody shared the ball (offensively) and I thought Chenoweth came off the bench and gave us a spark."
Ty Davis led the Wildcats with 12 points, Bryce Swain scored eight and Coby Pope had seven.
"Oakland is always a solid program," Glide first-year coach Jeff Eichenbusch said. "You have to bring your 'A' game against them, and we fell short."
Fusco, Williamson and Davis were among the players selected to the all-tournament team.
Oakland is scheduled to resume Valley Coast Conference play at Reedsport Tuesday. Glide hosts Douglas Wednesday in its Far West League opener.
GLIDE (31) — Ty Davis 12, Pope 7, Swain 8, Hatcher 2, Damewood 2, Eichenbusch, Stanley, Chrisenberry, Atkin, Miller, Smith. Totals 10-43 9-14 31.
