The Oakland High School boys basketball team outscored Monroe 38-20 in the second half and earned a berth in the Class 2A state playoffs with a 69-51 victory in a Valley Coast Conference playoff game at the Nut House in Oakland on Wednesday night.
The Oakers (20-5 overall) were led by two sophomores. Point guard Joseph Fusco scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the third quarter and post Gabe Williamson had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Jacob Chenoweth contributed seven points and nine rebounds, James Baimbridge had six rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Cole Collins added six rebounds and five assists in the win. Coach Jeff Clark praised the defense of Collins, Silas Arscott and Baimbridge.
Oakland dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Dragons 42-24. Fifteen came at the offensive end.
Luke Crowson scored 15 points and Nate Young had nine for Monroe (11-5).
"It was a great team win," Clark said. "We didn't play our best in the first half, but slowed down, played more under control and took care of the basketball. We got great contributions from across the board."
Oakland will face No. 3-ranked East Linn Christian (22-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the conference playoffs at Sutherlin High School. The Oakers handed the Eagles their lone VCC loss during the regular season, winning 39-36 at the Nut House.
MONROE (51) — Luke Crowson 15, Young 9, Smith 8, Horning 6, Ramos 6, Ellis 5, Nissen 2, Rodriguez. Totals 19-51 10-21 51.
