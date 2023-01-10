Oakland boys whip Waldport, 53-22 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKLAND — The Oakland boys basketball team took a 16-point lead after one quarter and continued on to hand Waldport a 53-22 loss in a Valley Coast Conference game Tuesday night at the Nut House.Sophomore point guard Joseph Fusco led the Oakers (11-1, 4-0 VCC South) with 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Brayden Bridges had a career-high 12 points and Gabe Williamson added eight.Jacob Gainer scored eight points for the Irish (2-8, 2-3)."That was our most complete game of the season," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We played great defense from start to finish, kept the ball moving, got good shots and attacked the offensive boards."The Oakers will travel to eighth-ranked Gold Beach Thursday. WALDPORT (22) — Jacob Gainer 8, McNeil 6, Miller 3, Tysman 2, Ju. Gainer 2, Postma 1, Glenn, Fruechte, Rodgers, Lupardes, Parker. Totals 9-32 3-5 22.OAKLAND (53) — Joseph Fusco 15, Bridges 12, Williamson 8, Collins 4, Arscott 4, Chenoweth 4, Webb 4, Baimbridge 2, Cozart, Percell, Browning, Shamir, Calvin. Totals 19-53 8-13 53.Waldport;2;6;9;5;—;22Oakland;18;11;11;7;—;533-Point Goals — Wald. 1 (McNeil), Oak. 7 (Fusco 3, Bridges 1, Arscott 1, Chenoweth 1, Webb 1). Total Fouls — Wald. 12, Oak. 10.JV Score — Oakland 43, Waldport 32. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oakland Joseph Fusco Glenn Sport Parker Calvin Collins Jacob Gainer Brayden Bridges Career Moving Gabe Williamson Gold Beach Ball Oakers Basketball Jeff Clark Basketball Team Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Most Popular Specialty beers and new ownership at Bob’s Deli ‘This Place Rules’ is a uniquely American documentary Books Gallery: more than just books How illegal cannabis affects Douglas County, and what officials are doing to fix it Power struggle continues at Roseburg Senior Center Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Top 25 Fared San Diego St. 74, Nevada 65 NO. 23 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, NEVADA 65 Ma'aden and Ivanhoe Electric to Establish a 50/50Joint Venture to Explore for Copper, Gold, Silver and Electric Metals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101
