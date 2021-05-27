OAKLAND — The Oakland Oakers drained 11 3-point field goals and led by as many as 24 points on their way to a 69-55 Central Valley Conference boys basketball victory over Monroe Thursday night at the Nut House.
Senior Corbin Picknell scored a career-high 24 points — including a trio of triples — and added four assists and three steals for the Oakers.
"They went into a zone defense (in the third quarter) and we shot them out of it pretty quick," said Clark, whose Oakers hit five 3-pointers in the period. "The guys shared the ball well tonight. One thing about this group is they are pretty unselfish. They make the extra pass to get the open look."
Baker Brooksby had 15 points and eight rebounds and Jeff Kramer added 11 points. Vicente Alcantar, who along with Picknell is one of just two seniors, pulled down eight rebounds, and Silas Stremple had five assists and three steals.
Trent Bateman led the Dragons with 24 points.
Oakland (2-2 CVC) will host Central Linn Saturday afternoon.
MONROE (55) — Trent Bateman 24, Crowson 15, Koch 6, Horning 2, Wellette 2, Young 3, Strand 2, Lynn 1, Teran, Ramos. Totals 19-42 10-19 55.
OAKLAND (69) — Corbin Picknell 24, Brooksby 15, Kramer 11, Carlson 6, Stremple 5, Branton 3, Alcantar 3, Collins 2, Scribner, Baimbridge. Totals 23-48 12-16 69.
Monroe;12;13;11;19;—;55
Oakland;13;18;17;21;—;69
3-point Goals — Monroe 6 (Crowson 3, Bateman 2, Young), Oakland 11 (Brooksby 3, Picknell 3, Kramer 2, Branton, Alcantar, Stremple). Total Fouls — Monroe 14, Oakland 19.
