MONROE — Oakland boys basketball coach Jeff Clark will take a 17-point win at Monroe anytime.
Corbin Picknell and Baker Brooksby led the Oakers offensively in their 45-28 win over the Dragons on Saturday in Central Valley Conference play.
Picknell finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Brooksby scored 16 points. Vicente Alcantar grabbed nine rebounds for the Oakers (7-3).
Trent Batemen scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half for the Dragons (0-8).
"Great defense and the offense was just good enough," surmised Clark.
Oakland will travel to Halsey Tuesday to face Central Linn.
OAKLAND (45) — Corbin Picknell 18, Brooksby 16, Alcantar 4, Carlson 4, Strempel 3, Collins, Branton, Percell, Baimbridge. Totals 17-41 7-9 45.
MONROE (28) — Trent Batemen 19, Koch 4, Horning 3, Crowson 1, Strand 1, Teran, Young, Wollette. Totals 9-38 8-11 28.
Oakland;6;10;13;16;—;45
Monroe;10;8;3;7;—;28
3-Point Shots — Oak. 4 (Brooksby 2, Picknell 2), Mon. 2 (Batemen, Horning). Total Fouls — Oak. 14, Mon. 11.
