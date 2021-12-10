Oakland holds off Glide, 53-51 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 10, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLIDE — Oakland withstood a Glide rally in the second half and escaped with a 53-51 nonleague boys basketball win on Thursday night.The Oakers (4-0) are ranked No. 4 in the latest OSAA Class 2A coaches poll."Credit to Glide. They fought back," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "Glide always plays us tough. We fell apart in the fourth quarter, but pulled out the win."Brayden Bridges led Oakland with 10 points and Marcus Carlson added nine. Tallon Mask and Silas Strempel each contributed seven points.Strempel and Carlson each grabbed eight rebounds.Josh Ranger scored 16 points for the Wildcats (2-3), who trailed 33-17 at halftime. Colby Bucich had 14 points and Clay Mornarich scored nine before both fouled out.Oakland lost starting wing Baker Brooksby, its leading scorer, to a sprained ankle in the first quarter.The Wildcats committed 18 turnovers. Oakland made eight of its 10 turnovers in the fourth period. The Oakers had a rough night at the free-throw line, shooting 39%, but did hit nine 3-pointers. Oakland is scheduled to host Illinois Valley Saturday in a nonleague contest. Glide heads to Myrtle Point Friday for the Myrtle Trees Classic.OAKLAND (53) — Brayden Bridges 10, Carlson 9, Mask 7, Strempel 7, Branton 6, Brooksby 5, Fusco 5, Collins 3, Williamson 1, Olds. Totals 16-55 12-31 53.GLIDE (51) — Josh Ranger 16, Bucich 14, Mornarich 9, Pope 8, Lologo 3, Cobb 1, D. Davis, T. Davis, Swain. Totals 18-46 12-19 51.Oakland;18;15;6;14;—;53Glide;3;14;13;21;—;513-Point Shots — Oak. 9 (Mask 2, Branton 2, Strempel 1, Collins 1, Brooksby 1, Bridges 1, Carlson 1), Glide 3 (Ranger 1, Lologo 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 20, Glide 21. Fouled Out — Strempel, Bucich, Mornarich.JV Score — Oakland 52, Glide 23. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oakland Marcus Carlson Glide Josh Ranger Sport Basketball Brayden Bridges Brooksby Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man arrested after breaking into building, damaging property UPS employee arrested after attempting to sell stolen iPhone DINT makes third arrest in a week, man suspected of heroin delivery New trial date set for former TeSoAria owner Signs of progress for long-awaited Roseburg Veterans Home TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Massachusetts' governor weighs $20M in Afghan, Haiti aid Special session: Lawmakers to address OR's illegal pot boom Lattice Semiconductor Wins Back-to-back GSA Most Respected Semiconductor Company Awards Man gets 10 years for actions during Portland protests College Presidents Who Lead the U.S. in Advancing Social Mobility Speak Out Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.