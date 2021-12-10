GLIDE — Oakland withstood a Glide rally in the second half and escaped with a 53-51 nonleague boys basketball win on Thursday night.

The Oakers (4-0) are ranked No. 4 in the latest OSAA Class 2A coaches poll.

"Credit to Glide. They fought back," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "Glide always plays us tough. We fell apart in the fourth quarter, but pulled out the win."

Brayden Bridges led Oakland with 10 points and Marcus Carlson added nine. Tallon Mask and Silas Strempel each contributed seven points.

Strempel and Carlson each grabbed eight rebounds.

Josh Ranger scored 16 points for the Wildcats (2-3), who trailed 33-17 at halftime. Colby Bucich had 14 points and Clay Mornarich scored nine before both fouled out.

Oakland lost starting wing Baker Brooksby, its leading scorer, to a sprained ankle in the first quarter.

The Wildcats committed 18 turnovers. Oakland made eight of its 10 turnovers in the fourth period. The Oakers had a rough night at the free-throw line, shooting 39%, but did hit nine 3-pointers.

Oakland is scheduled to host Illinois Valley Saturday in a nonleague contest. Glide heads to Myrtle Point Friday for the Myrtle Trees Classic.

OAKLAND (53) — Brayden Bridges 10, Carlson 9, Mask 7, Strempel 7, Branton 6, Brooksby 5, Fusco 5, Collins 3, Williamson 1, Olds. Totals 16-55 12-31 53.

GLIDE (51) — Josh Ranger 16, Bucich 14, Mornarich 9, Pope 8, Lologo 3, Cobb 1, D. Davis, T. Davis, Swain. Totals 18-46 12-19 51.

Oakland;18;15;6;14;—;53

Glide;3;14;13;21;—;51

3-Point Shots — Oak. 9 (Mask 2, Branton 2, Strempel 1, Collins 1, Brooksby 1, Bridges 1, Carlson 1), Glide 3 (Ranger 1, Lologo 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 20, Glide 21. Fouled Out — Strempel, Bucich, Mornarich.

JV Score — Oakland 52, Glide 23.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.