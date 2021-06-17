OAKLAND — The Oakland boys basketball team weathered a rally by East Linn Christian in the fourth quarter, clinching second place in the Central Valley Conference spring standings with a 63-54 win on Thursday night at the Nut House.
Corbin Picknell finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Oakers (9-4, 9-4 CVC). Baker Brooksby had 16 points, while Marcus Carlson contributed a career-high 16 points and seven rebounds.
Oakland coach Jeff Clark singled out senior Vicente Alcantar for an outstanding defensive game. Alcantar also grabbed nine rebounds, made five assists and had four steals.
Ethan Slayden scored 17 points for ELC (7-6, 7-6).
"I was very pleased with our performance," Clark said. "They (Eagles) were on a big roll. They made a run in the fourth to cut it to eight, but we held on. It was a good team effort."
The Oakers will end the regular season at home Saturday afternoon against Oakridge.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (54) — Ethan Slayden 17, Baker 10, C. King 9, D. King 6, Walusiak 4, Nichol 4, Beachy 2, Sewell 2, Menguita. Totals 22-48 5-11 54.
OAKLAND (63) — Corbin Picknell 23, Brooksby 16, Carlson 16, Collins 4, Strempel 2, Alcantar 2, Branton, Percell. Totals 22-46 11-18 63.
ELC;7;15;8;24;—;54
Oakland;17;19;13;14;—;63
3-Point Shots — ELC 5 (D. King 2, Baker 2, C. King 1), Oak. 8 (Picknell 3, Brooksby 2, Carlson 2, Collins 1). Total Fouls — ELC 18, Oak. 13.
JV Score — East Linn Christian 60, Oakland 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.