LOWELL — Junior guard Baker Brooksby turned in a strong all-around performance and the Oakland boys basketball team opened its spring season on Friday with a 63-53 win over Lowell.
Brooksby finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Silas Strempel had 12 points, Corbin Picknell chipped in nine points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots, and Douglas Branton contributed seven points.
Jesse Neet led the Red Devils (0-2) with 14 points. Oakland outscored Lowell 20-7 in the third quarter.
"We were a little ragged at times and got a little tired, but I was proud of the effort," Oakers coach Jeff Clark said. "For some of our guys, it was their first varsity minutes. I was pleased with our composure and we made plays down the stretch."
Oakland will host Jefferson Saturday.
OAKLAND (63) — Baker Brooksby 22, Strempel 12, Picknell 9, Carlson 5, Branton 7, Alcantar 5, Percell 3, Collins, Kramer. Totals 19-39 16-29 63.
LOWELL (53) — Jesse Neet 14, Jalof 11, Martini 11, Sotomayer 5, Fassbender 5, Silver 5, T. Neet 2, Savio, Vaughn. Totals 18-51 16-29 53.
Oakland;16;14;20;13;—;63
Lowell;11;18;7;17;—;53
3-Point Shots — Oak. 9 (Brooksby 4, Strempel 2, Alcantar 1, Picknell 1, Branton 1), Low. 1 (J. Neet). Total Fouls — Oak. 22, Low. 26. Fouled Out — Alcantar, Sotomayer, Jalof.
