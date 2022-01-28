OAKLAND — Senior guard Silas Strempel scored five of Oakland's 10 points in overtime and the Oakers defeated No. 10-ranked East Linn Christian 52-46 on Friday night in a Central Valley Conference boys basketball game at the Nut House.
Strempel finished with nine points, five rebounds and five assists as the Oakers improved to 13-5 overall and 5-3 in the CVC. Freshman Joseph Fusco scored a career-high 19 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds, Baker Brooksby hit three treys and chipped in 17 points, and freshman Gabe Williamson made four steals and pulled down eight rebounds.
Fusco hit a 3-pointer with around 10 seconds left in regulation to tie the contest and force overtime. The Oakers led by 14 at halftime, but the Eagles (12-5, 4-3) outscored them 24-10 in the third quarter to pull into a tie.
"It was a great game and one we needed," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We did a phenomenal job defensively in the first half, but they hit six threes in the third quarter to get back in it. I'm proud of the kids for stepping up."
Devon King scored 15 points for ELC.
Oakland travels to Halsey Saturday to face Central Linn.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (46) — Devon King 15, Nichol 8, C. King 8, Sewell 7, Baker 6, Israel 2, Medford, Beachy, Nofziger. Totals 15-43 8-13 46.
