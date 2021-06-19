OAKLAND — No contest.
The Oakland boys basketball team delivered the knockout punch early to Oakridge, taking a 25-point lead after one quarter en route to an 81-20 win on Saturday afternoon in a Central Valley Conference game at the Nut House.
Baker Brooksby scored a game-high 19 points for the Oakers (10-4, 10-4 CVC), who finished second behind Jefferson in the spring conference standings. Freshman Ty Percell had a career-high 16 points, Marcus Carlson contributed 15 points and nine rebounds, Corbin Picknell chipped in 11 points, eight eights and five steals, and Vicente Alcantar added five points, seven boards, five assists and four steals.
Jamie Roach and Wayce Saluskin each scored nine points for the Warriors (0-11, 0-11).
Oakland will travel to Bandon Tuesday night for a 2A playoff game.
OAKRIDGE (20) — Jamie Roach 9, Wayce Saluskin 9, Hawkins 2, Martinson, Elder, Wigger, Whitney. Totals 7-36 4-11 20.
OAKLAND (81) — Baker Brooksby 19, Percell 16, Carlson 15, Picknell 11, Branton 8, Alcantar 5, Collins 5, Chenoweth 2, Baimbridge, Strempel. Totals 33-59 6-14 81.
Oakridge;5;0;7;8;—;20
Oakland;30;25;19;7;—;81
3-Point Shots — Oakr. 2 (Roach, Saluskin), Oakl. 9 (Brooksby 3, Picknell 3, Branton 2, Percell 1). Total Fouls — Oakr. 11, Oakl. 9.
