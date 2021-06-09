OAKLAND — A night after losing a lead in the fourth quarter, the Oakland Oakers rallied in crunch time.
Junior guard Baker Brooksby scored eight of his game-high 20 points in the final period and the Oakers defeated Regis 58-52 on Wednesday night in a Central Valley Conference boys basketball game at the Nut House.
Brooksby also grabbed six rebounds. Vicente Alcantar contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Oakland (6-3), Corbin Picknell had a double-double with 12 points, 11 assists and four steals, and Marcus Carlson added nine points.
Byron Bishop led the Rams (7-4) with 13 points and Nick Woods scored 12.
"They thumped us (69-50) up there (in Stayton), and are a good, patient team," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "Our defense was a step slow and we missed a bunch of layins in the first half, but we picked up our intensity on defense in the second half and came away with a good win."
The Oakers will travel to Monroe on Saturday.
REGIS (52) — Byron Bishop 13, Woods 12, McMullen 11, Ferry 6, Vaughn 3, Dickey 3, Persons 2, Blish 2, Koenig, Voltin. Totals 18-48 12-18 52.
OAKLAND (58) — Baker Brooksby 20, Alcantar 14, Picknell 12, Carlson 9, Strempel 3, Collins, Branton. Totals 22-50 12-21 58.
Regis;14;15;13;10;—;52
Oakland;12;14;13;19;—;58
3-Point Shots — Regis 4 (Ferry 2, Woods 1, Dickey 1), Oak. 2 (Brooksby, Alcantar). Total Fouls — Regis 19, Oak. 13. Fouled Out — Koenig. Technical Foul — Oakland coach Clark.
JV Score — Regis 38, Oakland 26.
