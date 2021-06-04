COQUILLE — Freshman post Jace Page posted a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds and Douglas defeated Coquille 62-50 on Friday in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Jacob Fay scored 14 points and Brandon Willard added 12 for the Class 3A Trojans (2-1, 1-1 Far West), who outscored the 2A Red Devils 34-22 in the second half. Douglas shot 88% (14-for-16) from the free-throw line.
Julien Temps had 13 points for Coquille (5-2, 4-1 Sunset).
Douglas coach Bid Van Loon compared Page to Todd Grassman, a former Yoncalla great who he coached in 2002.
"Jace can handle it and shoot it," Van Loon said.
The Trojans are scheduled to play at Sutherlin Monday.
DOUGLAS (62) — Jace Page 17, Fay 14, Willard 12, Wilson 7, Anderson 4, Jones 4, Nielsen 2, Metianu 2. Totals 22 14-16 62.
COQUILLE (50) — Julien Temps 13, Haagen 7, McKinley 9, Edwards 6, Gederos 6, Sperling 2, Messerle 2, Willis 2, Tucker 2, Blanton 1. Totals 16 9-12 50.
Douglas;10;18;18;16;—;62
Coquille;9;19;12;10;—;50
3-Point Shots — Dou. 4 (Page 2, Fay 1, Wilson 1), Coq. 9 (Haagen 1, Temps 1, Edwards 2, McKinley 3, Gederos 2). Total Fouls — Dou. 14, Coq. 15. Fouled Out — McKinley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.