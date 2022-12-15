Phoenix shoots past South Umpqua boys, 82-66 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOENIX — The South Umpqua boys basketball team had no answer to stopping the hot-shooting Phoenix Pirates on Thursday night.Dylan Harper scored 21 points and Phoenix hit 11 3-point field goals in an 82-66 nonleague win over the Lancers."I believe they shot 80% from the 3-point line," S.U. coach Brian Johnson said.Julius Bolstad contributed 17 points and Robin Trenbeath added 13 points and 10 assists for the Pirates (6-1), who led 48-37 at halftime.Chase Briggs led the Lancers (2-4) with 16 points. Bryce Eastridge and Jace Johnson each chipped in 13 points and Kacey Benefiel scored 12. S.U. was missing four players due to sickness.South Umpqua is scheduled to play at Siuslaw Tuesday. SOUTH UMPQUA (66) — Chase Briggs 16, Eastridge 13, Johnson 13, Benefiel 12, Cole 5, Wilborn 5, Burnett 2. Totals 26 9-19 66.PHOENIX (82) — Dylan Harper 21, Bolstad 17, Trenbeath 13, Hernandez 11, Decker 6, Ayala-Talbott 5, Ponce 3, Mooring 2, Jackson 2, Mendez 2. Totals 29 13-19 82.S. Umpqua;14;23;10;19;—;66Phoenix;19;29;15;19;—;823-Point Goals — S.U. 5 (Briggs 2, Wilborn 1, Benefiel 1, Johnson 1), Pho. 11 (Trenbeath 3, Ponce 1, Hernandez 1, Harper 2, Ayala-Talbott 1, Bolstad 3). Total Fouls — S.U. 17, Pho. 15. Technical Foul — Burnett.JV Score — Phoenix 77, South Umpqua 38. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags South Umpqua Phoenix Boys S. Umpqua Ponce Sport Jackson Technical Foul Jv Dylan Harper Decker Half Court Julius Bolstad Robin Trenbeath Basketball Trap Quick Ball S.u. Field Goal Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Most Popular Mercy staff locked in fight with ownership over payroll Roseburg Fred Meyer store celebrates grand reopening Executive order will have great impact on local health care Local soccer coach works to grow the sport in Douglas County Death Notices for December 11, 2022 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56 No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56 Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West Pope helps Oregon State pull away to beat Seattle U., 73-58 Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.