MEDFORD — St. Mary's went on a 14-3 third-quarter scoring run on its way to a 49-32 Far West League boys basketball victory over visiting Sutherlin Wednesday night.

Kayden Walker scored a game-high 21 points to pace the Crusaders (5-9, 1-2 FWL), who hit 11 of 15 shots from the foul line in the win.

Thomas Woods was the only Sutherlin player to score in double figures, finishing with 11 while Paul Cervantes added eight points.

The Bulldogs (2-14, 0-3) are scheduled to visit Douglas Friday.

SUTHERLIN (32) — Thomas Woods 11, Cervantes 8, Mentes 5, McGarvey 5, Palm 3, Fultz, Jacobs. Totals 12 5-11 32.

ST. MARY’S (49) —Kayden Walker 21, Friesen 11, Johnson 5, Foster 5, Delplanche 4, Haynes 3, Patel, Cooley. Totals 17 11-15 49.

Sutherlin;10;9;3;10;—;32

St. Mary’s;10;12;14;13;—;49

3-Point Shots — Suth. 3 (Palm 1, Cervantes 1, Woods 1), S.M. 4 (Friesen 2, Walker 1, Haynes 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 16, S.M. 13.

JV Score — St. Mary’s def. Sutherlin.

