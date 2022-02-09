SUTHERLIN — St. Mary's outscored Sutherlin 23-6 in the third quarter and went on to post a 61-35 victory on Wednesday night in a Far West League boys basketball game at the Dog Pound.

Noah Friesen scored 16 points and Kayden Walker added 11 for the Crusaders (8-10, 4-3 FWL).

Thomas Woods led the Bulldogs (2-18, 0-7) with 12 points and Paul Cervantes had eight.

Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to Brookings-Harbor Friday.

ST. MARY'S (61) — Noah Friesen 16, Walker 11, Delplanche 9, Foster 6, Johnson 8, Haynes 7, Hensman 2, Flowers 2, Smith, Patel, Cooley, Kranenburg, Olson. Totals 23 9-10 61. 

SUTHERLIN (35) — Thomas Woods 12, Cervantes 8, Jacobs 5, McGarvey 5, Mentes 3, Hart 2, Fultz, Palm, Quamme, Elam. Totals 13 6-10 35.

St. Mary's;12;14;23;12;—;61

Sutherlin;11;7;6;11;—;35

3-Point Shots — S.M. 6 (Friesen 2, Johnson 2, Walker 1, Delplanche 1), Suth. 3 (Jacobs, Cervantes, Woods). Total Fouls — S.M. 10, Suth. 8.

JV Score — St. Mary's def. Sutherlin.

