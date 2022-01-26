GLIDE — Coby Pope couldn't have picked a better night to have his breakout game in a Glide Wildcats basketball uniform.
The 6-foot-3 junior wing scored a season-high 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds as the host Wildcats hung a 49-32 beating on previously undefeated Illinois Valley in Southern Cascade League play Wednesday night.
The Cougars (14-1, 2-1 SCL) entered the game ranked No. 3 in the OSAA's Class 2A coaches poll and No. 1 in the power rankings.
"(Coby) stepped up when we needed him the most," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "We knew he had that kind of game in him and he picked the best night to have the best game of his career."
Glide (8-7, 2-0) took control of the game in the middle quarters, outscoring Illinois Valley 28-11 over the second and third quarters.
"Our record is not indicative of the kind of team we have the potential to be," Smith said. "This was a great game tonight, a great game for our community."
Colby Bucich posted a double-double for the Wildcats with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Clay Mornarich finished with 12 points and four assists.
More importantly, Glide clamped down on one of the best scorers in 2A — Illinois Valley's Starz Saavedra — limiting the senior wing to just seven points.
"We played a solid game, top to bottom," Smith said. "We played as well as we could. To beat a team coming in 14-0 we had to have that kind of game and we did.
"I'm just really proud of the kids."
The Wildcats are scheduled to get their longest road trip of the season out of the way this weekend, visiting Lost River Friday and Lakeview Saturday.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (32) — Daniel Polk 9, Saavedra 7, Miller 6, Hess 4, Williams, Bruner, Forsythe-Elder, N. Connell, I. Connell. Totals 9 7-10 32.
GLIDE (49) — Coby Pope 16, Bucich 13, Mornarich 12, Ranger 6, T. Davis 2, Swain, Cobb, Chrisenberry, D. Davis, Lologo. Totals 16 14-18 49.
