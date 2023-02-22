The Douglas High School boys basketball team didn't box out at the end and it cost the Trojans.
David Garcia grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a putback at the buzzer, giving No. 19-seeded Umatilla a 48-46 win in a first-round game of the Class 3A playoffs in Winston Wednesday night.
The loss ended the season for the No. 14 Trojans (17-7).
"It was a really close game," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "They were a bigger, stronger group of kids. We tried to equalize that with pressure and pace, and it went back and forth. Nobody gained a big advantage either way.
"They have a bunch of length and ran a 1-2-2 zone. They covered the gaps good and were active with their hands, and it bothered us. We couldn't score enough points to win it."
Douglas entered the contest averaging 57.6 points a game.
Emilio Jaimez scored 16 points for the Vikings (13-15), hitting four 3-pointers. Michael Montez contributed 12 points and Kaden Salamanca added 11.
Dylan Manuel led Douglas (17-8) with 15 points, three baskets coming from beyond the arc. Kahiki Nielsen had 10 points, Jason Stiles eight and Alex Metianu six.
It was a successful season for the Trojans, who won the Far West League's North Division. Jace Page, a returning all-league player, transferred to South Umpqua and three other returners (Tyler Dunstan, Tristan Ledbetter and Colby O'Toole) didn't play this season.
"We superseded expectations," Van Loon said.
Nielsen is the lone senior on the team.
"We have rebuilt the boys basketball culture at Douglas and Kahiki is a large reason why," Van Loon said. "He became a great teammate."
Umatilla will travel to No. 3 Dayton (24-1) for a second-round game Saturday.
(0) comments
