COQUILLE — The Coquille Red Devils jumped out to a 17-8 lead after one quarter and held on for a 58-41 nonleague boys basketball victory over visiting Elkton Thursday.

The loss was the second in a row for the Elks, who fell to 4-6 on the season.

Brothers Cash and Cael Boe combined for 26 points to lead Elkton, which also got a career-high eight rebounds from Andrew Allen.

"Tonight was a much better effort, even if the score doesn't show it," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "We just didn't have our legs today, but we were better in our execution."

Dean Tucker led three Coquille players in double figures with a game-high 19 points.

The Elks will open Skyline League play at home Tuesday against Days Creek.

ELKTON (41) — Cash Boe 16, Cael Boe 10, Sabo 6, Allen 3, Woody 2, Luzier 2, Rausch 2, Geyer, Block. Totals 17 6-7 41.

COQUILLE (58) — Dean Tucker 19, GeDeros 14, Layton 13, Willis 6, Scolari 4, Leep 2, Hoyle, Luckman, Farmer, Felton, Jones. Totals 25 3-5 58.

Elkton;8;6;15;12;—;41

Coquille;17;7;19;15;—;58

3-Point Shots — Elk. 1 (Sabo), Coq. 5 (GeDeros 2, Layton 1, Willis 1, Tucker 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 6, Coq. 7.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

