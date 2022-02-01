DAYS CREEK — Senior post Greg Reedy had a double-double in leading Days Creek to a 49-40 victory over Elkton on Tuesday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.

Reedy finished with 19 points — converting 9 of 12 free throws — and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Wolves improved to 7-9 overall and 5-3 in the Skyline North. Landon Kruzic added 14 points.

Cash Boe had 16 points for the Elks (9-6, 4-2 North).

"It was a physical, hard-fought battle," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "Elkton's defense did a good job. We got the ball where we wanted down the stretch and were able to get some key baskets."

Days Creek is scheduled to host Umpqua Valley Christian and North Douglas travels to Elkton Friday.

ELKTON (40) — Cash Boe 16, Allen 6, Woody 5, Cael Boe 4, Sabo 4, Block 3, Rausch 2, Geyer. Totals 17 4-8 40.

DAYS CREEK (49) — Greg Reedy 19, Kruzic 14, Anderson 6, Gaskell 6, K. Benefiel 4, Denson, Harris, Stufflebeam, Buckner, Jenks, B. Benefiel. Totals 17 12-18 49.

Elkton;5;18;8;9;—;40

D. Creek;12;13;10;14;—;49

3-Point Shots — Elk. 2 (Block, Woody), D.C. 3 (Kruzic 2, Gaskell 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 17, D.C. 15. Fouled Out — Cael Boe.

JV Score — Elkton def. Days Creek (two quarters).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

