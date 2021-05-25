STAYTON — Regis went on a 16-0 run to open the third quarter, wiping out Oakland's halftime lead as the Rams rallied to beat the visiting Oakers 69-50 in a Central Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Oakland led 30-26 at halftime, but was outscored 25-9 in the third quarter and 43-20 for the entire second half.
Baker Brooksby scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 10 boards for Oakland (1-2), while Corbin Picknell added 15 points and five assists. Marcus Carlson had six rebounds and blocked four shots.
Nick Woods led three Regis players in double figures with a game-high 22 points.
Oakland continues a busy week with a pair of upcoming home games against Monroe Thursday and Central Linn Saturday.
OAKLAND (50) — Baker Brooksby 18, Picknell 15, Strempel 5, Kramer 5, Carlson 4, Collins 3, Branton, Scribner, Baimbridge. Totals 20-45 7-14 50.
REGIS (69) — Nick Woods 22, Bishop 12, Koening 11, Ferry 9, McMullin 9, Vaughn 2, Blish 2, R. Woods 2, Bolton, Dickey, Persons. Totals 31 3-9 69.
Oakland;14;16;9;11;—;50
Regis;13;13;25;18;—;69
3-point Goals — Oak. 3 (Brooksby, Kramer, Stremple), Regis 4 (Ferry 2, McMullin 1, Koening 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 10, Regis 11.
