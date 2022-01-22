Rhea shines as Riddle remains unbeaten in Skyline with 49-25 win at Yoncalla TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 22, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save YONCALLA — Ivan Rhea scored a career-high 19 points and Riddle remained unbeaten in Skyline League boys basketball on Saturday with a 49-25 win over Yoncalla at Duncan Court.Tucker Halstead finished with 13 points for the Irish (11-3, 6-0 Skyline South), hitting all three of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.Tristen Herrera scored nine points and Ashton Hardy had eight for the Eagles (3-10, 1-4 North). Herrera made three treys.Riddle hosts Camas Valley and Yoncalla is at home versus Elkton Tuesday. RIDDLE (49) — Ivan Rhea 19, Halstead 13, Gianotti 8, Palmer 6, Myers 2, Jaynes 1, Coker, Wylie. Totals 20-54 6-14 49.YONCALLA (25) — Tristen Herrera 9, Hardy 8, Martinez-Gray 3, McMillin 3, Williams 2, Marquez. Totals 7-40 6-19 25.Riddle;14;9;12;14;—;49Yoncalla;3;6;10;6;—;253-Point Shots — Rid. 3 (Halstead), Yon. 5 (Herrera 3, Martinez-Gray 1, McMillin 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 14, Yon. 14. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg dog trainer files defamation suit against accusers Roseburg motorcyclist dies in Friday crash Pegasus Equestrian Resort project in court over land deal Ruehle files to run against Boice in Douglas County commissioner race One dead after Thursday morning standoff at Winchester trailer park TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Crook County downs Roseburg 45-34 in dual meet Gould's FG on final play gives 49ers 13-10 upset of Packers North Douglas cruises past Pacific, stays unbeaten in Skyline Shasta remains a skier's dream Rhea shines as Riddle remains unbeaten in Skyline with 49-25 win at Yoncalla Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
