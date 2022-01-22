YONCALLA — Ivan Rhea scored a career-high 19 points and Riddle remained unbeaten in Skyline League boys basketball on Saturday with a 49-25 win over Yoncalla at Duncan Court.

Tucker Halstead finished with 13 points for the Irish (11-3, 6-0 Skyline South), hitting all three of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Tristen Herrera scored nine points and Ashton Hardy had eight for the Eagles (3-10, 1-4 North). Herrera made three treys.

Riddle hosts Camas Valley and Yoncalla is at home versus Elkton Tuesday.

RIDDLE (49) — Ivan Rhea 19, Halstead 13, Gianotti 8, Palmer 6, Myers 2, Jaynes 1, Coker, Wylie. Totals 20-54 6-14 49.

YONCALLA (25) — Tristen Herrera 9, Hardy 8, Martinez-Gray 3, McMillin 3, Williams 2, Marquez. Totals 7-40 6-19 25.

Riddle;14;9;12;14;—;49

Yoncalla;3;6;10;6;—;25

3-Point Shots — Rid. 3 (Halstead), Yon. 5 (Herrera 3, Martinez-Gray 1, McMillin 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 14, Yon. 14.

