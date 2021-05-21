RIDDLE — The Riddle boys basketball team picked up its first win of the spring season on Friday, handing New Hope Christian a 43-3 loss.
Mario Gianotti led the Irish (1-1) with 16 points. Justin Jenks chipped in seven points and Chase Greer scored six.
"The kids played a lot harder, and better tonight," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "They showed a lot of improvement in practice."
The Irish will host Glendale on Tuesday.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (3) — Kyler Zumhofe 2, Nathan C. 1, Danny G., M. Poole, Noble, C. Poole, Chandler A. Totals 1-24 1-6 3.
RIDDLE (43) — Mario Gianotti 16, Jenks 7, Greer 6, Palmer 4, Buchanan 2, Lopez 2, Pilkinton 2, Rhea 2, Canty 2, Peters, Renfro, Coker, Myers. Totals 19-37 3-6 43.
NHC;1;2;0;—;3
Riddle;12;19;12;—;43
3-Point Shots — NHC 0, Rid. 2 (Gianotti). Total Fouls — NHC 6, Rid. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.