FALLS CITY — The Riddle boys basketball team surged to a 14-point lead after one quarter and cruised to a 40-21 nonleague win over Falls City on Saturday.

Mario Gianotti led the Irish (2-0) with 14 points and Kellen Canty scored seven.

Elliot Foust led the Mountaineers (0-3) with seven points.

"I'm glad the guys took care of business early. It gave us a chance to work on some things in the second half," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "I'm really happy with some of the young kids."

The Irish are scheduled to play a nonleague contest at Glide Tuesday.

RIDDLE (40) — Mario Gionatti 14, Canty 7, Rhea 6, Halstead 6, Coker 4, Lopez 3, Greer, Wylie, Jaynes, Palmer. Totals 13-42 12-16 40. 

FALLS CITY (21) — Elliot Foust 7, Evenson 6, Burgess 5, Davis 3, L. Preston, N. Preston, Sickells. Totals 7-46 3-7 21.

Riddle;16;10;6;8;—;40

Falls City;2;3;9;7;—;21

3-Point Shots — Rid. 2 (Lopez, Canty), F.C. 4 (Evenson 2, Burgess 1, Davis 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 10, F.C. 13. Fouled Out — N. Preston.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.