RIDDLE — In a matchup of South County rivals, it was all Riddle on Saturday.

Mario Gianotti scored 20 points as the Irish handed Glendale a 63-17 loss in the championship game of the Cow Creek Classic boys basketball tournament.

Chase Greer added 13 points and Jorden Palmer chipped in nine for Riddle (4-1). Riddle had a 30-point first quarter and led by 32 at halftime.

Robert Martin scored 11 points for the Pirates (3-1).

"I'm really happy with how the kids came out in the first quarter," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "They played really good defense and were very unselfish offensively."

Making the all-tournament team were Gianotti, Kellen Canty of Riddle, Ivan Rhea of Riddle, and Lane Moody and Tyler Ring of Glendale. Gianotto was named the MVP.

Riddle is scheduled to travel to East Linn Christian Friday for a nonleague contest.

GLENDALE (17) — Robert Martin 11, L. Moody 5, Bellando 1, Ring, Seibert, McCoy, Barba, M. Moody, Hernandez. Totals 6-37 3-11 17.

RIDDLE (63) — Mario Gianotti 20, Greer 13, Palmer 9, Myers 5, Rhea 4, Jaynes 3, Coker 2, Halstead 2, Lopez 2, Canty 2, Wylie 1. Totals 27-59 1-2 63.

Glendale;8;5;2;2;—;17

Riddle;30;15;10;8;—;63

3-Point Shots — Gle. 2 (Martin), Rid. 8 (Greer 3, Gianotti 2, Jaynes 1, Palmer 1, Myers 1). Total Fouls — Gle. 4, Rid. 12.

