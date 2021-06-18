PORT ORFORD — Mario Gianotti scored a game-high 16 points and the Riddle Irish handled Pacific 46-27 in a Skyline League boys basketball game Friday night.
It was Riddle's sixth game in nine days, a span in which the Irish went 3-3.
Jorden Palmer added seven points for the Irish, who led 21-10 at halftime. Chase Greer and Victoria Renfro each scored six, with Renfro hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
Otto Webb led Pacific with 13 points.
Riddle (5-4, 5-3 Skyline) closes out its season at home against Days Creek Saturday.
RIDDLE (46) — Mario Gianotti 16, Palmer 7, Greer 6, Renfro 6, Rhea 4, Jenks 3, Pilkinton 2, Canty 2, Coker, Myers. Totals 17-58 8-14 46.
PACIFIC (27) — Otto Webb 13, Walker 8, Long 2, Gourneau 2, Tilley 2, Watson, McCutcheon, Jordan. Totals 13-37 0-0 27.
Riddle;10;11;14;11;—;46
Pacific;2;8;8;9;—;27
3-Point Shots — Rid. 4 (Renfro 2, Jenks 1, Palmer 1), Pac. 1 (Webb 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 4, Pac. 11. Technical Foul — Gourneau.
