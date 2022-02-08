The No. 10-ranked Riddle Irish have yet to experience a loss in Class 1A Skyline League boys basketball this season.
Riddle had a close call with Elkton on Tuesday, but the Irish held on for a 42-41 victory in the Riddle gym on senior night to improve to 16-3 overall and 11-0 in the Skyline South.
Elkton's Cash Boe scored a basket just after the buzzer sounded as the Riddle fans breathed a collective sigh of relief. Boe earlier had scored on a putback to get the Elks within one.
"It was a great game," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "Elkton played very well inside, but I'm happy with how my boys battled. We had to deal with foul trouble, but kept after it and I'm very proud of them."
"We got the look we wanted at the end. It was just a fraction too late," Elkton coach Gary Trout said.
Senior post Mario Gianotti had another big game for the Irish, getting a double-double with 26 points and 16 rebounds. He scored 16 of Riddle's 20 points in the first half.
"Mario was fantastic. He carried us offensively," Hobson said.
Freshman Tucker Halstead contributed eight points for Riddle.
Cash Boe had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Elks (11-8, 6-4 North), who have no seniors on their roster. Andrew Allen chipped in nine points, while sophomore Cael Boel had six points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Kellan Sabo grabbed nine rebounds.
"I'm proud of the kids. They've come so far the last couple of weeks," Trout said. "I'm proud of the way we battled tonight."
Both clubs fared poorly from the free-throw line, Riddle shooting 35% (6-for-17) and Elkton worse at 29% (4-for-14).
"Those (free throws) are big in tight games," Trout said.
Riddle honored five seniors: Gianotti, Jesse Myers, Ivan Rhea, Kellen Canty and Chase Greer.
The Irish will end the regular season Friday at Days Creek. Elkton hosts New Hope Christian Friday.
