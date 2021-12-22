Riddle High School post Mario Gianotti (50) shoots between Oakland's Marcus Carlson (32) and Baker Brooksby during first half play on Tuesday in Riddle. Gianotti scored 19 points before fouling out, helping the Irish to a 47-44 win.
Riddle High School post Mario Gianotti (50) shoots between Oakland's Marcus Carlson (32) and Baker Brooksby during first half play on Tuesday in Riddle. Gianotti scored 19 points before fouling out, helping the Irish to a 47-44 win.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Riddle's Ivan Rhea (35) shoots in the key during the first half against Oakland on Tuesday in Riddle. Rhea contributed eight points in the Irish's 47-44 win.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Riddle's Mario Gianotti (50) blocks a shot attempt by Oakland's Douglas Branton during first half play on Tuesday in Riddle.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Riddle's Jesse Myers (55) shoots in front of Oakland defender Brayden Bridges during first half play on Tuesday in Riddle.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Riddle's Jesse Myers (55) drives to the basket for a shot during the first half against Oakland on Tuesday in Riddle.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Oakland wing Baker Brooksby shoots in front of Riddle's Mario Gianotti during first half play on Tuesday in Riddle. Brooksby led the Oakers with 15 points.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Oakland's Baker Brooksby puts up a shot during first half play against Riddle on Tuesday in Riddle.
The Riddle High School boys basketball team got the start it wanted against visiting Oakland on Tuesday night, scoring the game's first 10 points.
The Irish never relinquished that lead as they handed the Oakers a 47-44 loss in a nonleague contest.
Class 1A Riddle — beating Oakland for the first time since a 63-48 win on Jan. 14, 2017 — improved to 5-2 on the season. 2A Oakland dropped to 6-2.
"It shows our kids what we're doing is working and they believe in themselves," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "We had to finish the game without Mario (Gianotti, who fouled out) on the floor and we had to hold on. I'm proud of how they stepped up and got the job done."
Gianotti, a senior post, was the game's top scorer with 19 points. He picked up his fifth foul with a couple of minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Chase Greer contributed 13 points for the Irish and Ivan Rhea added eight. Riddle shot 47% from the field and 38% from the charity stripe.
"It was a fun game to coach," said Hobson, whose team overcame 22 turnovers. "The first quarter was huge. We were bigger in the post and took advantage of that."
The Oakers got within one a couple of times, but couldn't get over the hump, coach Jeff Clark said. Oakland had a cold shooting night, finishing 27% from the field and 44% from the free-throw line.
"We had our chances," Clark said. "We did a good job on the offensive boards and got plenty of second shots, but couldn't put the ball in the basket. We've got to make shots and play a little better defense.
"Kudos to Russell (Hobson), he had his kids ready to play."
Baker Brooksby had 15 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Oakers. Marcus Carlson contributed seven points and eight boards, and Silas Strempel scored six points.
Oakland will meet Rogue River in the first round of the Oakland Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29. Riddle is scheduled to travel to Cave Junction Dec. 30 for a nonleague game with Illinois Valley.
