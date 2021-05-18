MYRTLE POINT — The Riddle boys basketball team opened the spring season on Tuesday with an 81-30 loss to Myrtle Point/Powers.
Gabe Swan led the Bobcats with 27 points. Myrtle Point/Powers led 44-6 at halftime.
Mario Gianotti scored 14 points and Jesse Myers added eight for the Irish. Riddle doesn't have a girls team this season and junior Victoria Renfro is playing on the boys team.
"We obviously struggled in the first half," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "We didn't play like ourselves, but did better in the second half."
Riddle is scheduled to host New Hope Christian on Friday.
RIDDLE (30) — Mario Gianotti 14, Myers 8, Rhea 6, Buchanan 2, Peters, Renfro, Coker, Lopez, Pilkinton, Canty, Palmer. Totals 13 1-2 30.
MYRTLE POINT/POWERS (81) — Gabe Swan 27, A. Lilienthal 17, Nicholson 12, Tolman 11, Bradford 7, Backman 5, Little 2, D. Lilienthal, Farmer. Totals 30 12-18 81.
Riddle;6;0;9;15;—;30
M.P./Powers;30;14;20;17;—;81
3-Point Shots — Rid. 3 (Gianotti 2, Myers 1), M.P./Powers 9 (A. Lilienthal 4, Swan 2, Bradford 2, Backman 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 10, M.P./Powers 3.
