The Riddle boys basketball team, set for its first state tournament in 32 years, is hoping to continue its remarkable season this week in Baker City.
The 12th-seeded Irish (21-4) will take on No. 4 Crosshill Christian (23-3) at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in a quarterfinal game of the Class 1A tourney at Baker High School.
In other quarterfinal contests: No. 8 North Douglas (20-7) meets No. 1 Crane (28-0) at 1:30 p.m., No. 6 Rogue Valley Adventist (23-2) versus No. 3 South Wasco County (23-0) at 6:30 p.m. and No. 9 Nixyaawii (23-6) faces No. 2 Powder Valley (23-2) at 8:15 p.m.
Riddle knocked off No. 5 Country Christian 48-45 in overtime in Molalla, while Crosshill Christian whipped No. 13 North Clackamas Christian 67-35 Friday to advance to the final eight.
“Considering everything we’ve had to overcome this season, it shows the kids’ ability to persevere through adversity,” Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. “They embody what you want from a team and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Eagles of Turner, who shared the Casco League regular season title, only have one senior on their roster. Two players who catch Hobson’s attention are Landon Knox, a 5-foot-9 freshman guard, and Noah Dallum, a 6-5 junior post.
Crosshill Christian averages 58.5 points and allows 36.2 a game.
“They have a really good guard (Knox),” Hobson said. “That kid is special.”
The Irish have been a strong defensive team, not allowing their opponents to score over 50 points for 11 straight games. The last team to do it was North Douglas, which Riddle defeated 78-75 on Jan. 21.
“That’s a credit to how hard the kids work,” Hobson said. “Defense is what’s fueled this run. We play our best when we’re in man-to-man.”
The Irish average 50.2 points and give up 36.8 a game.
Riddle is expected to open with a starting lineup of 6-3 senior Mario Gianotti (17.9 points, 13.5 rebounds), 5-11 senior Chase Greer (9.9 points), 5-11 senior Jesse Myers (6.6 points, 4 rebounds), 5-8 freshman Tucker Halstead (4.8 points) and 5-11 junior Jorden Palmer (4.6 points).
Ivan Rhea, a 6-2 senior post (7 points, 7.3 rebounds) who’s played a big role for the Irish this season, is doubtful to play with an ankle injury. The top reserves are junior Leo Lopez and senior Kellen Canty.
“Not having Ivan is a huge element we’re missing,” Hobson said.
Gianotti scored 30 points before fouling out against Country Christian. Myers and Greer combined for 15 points.
The Riddle-Crosshill Christian winner will play the North Douglas-Crane winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The two losing teams will square off in an elimination game at 9 a.m. Thursday.
