RIDDLE — The 10th-ranked Riddle Irish broke the game open by outscoring visiting Camas Valley by 15 in the second quarter and defeated the Hornets 45-27 on Tuesday in Skyline League boys basketball.

Mario Gianotti scored 16 points for the Irish (12-3, 7-0 Skyline South), who have won eight of their last nine. Jesse Myers (13 points) and Ivan Rhea (10) also finished in double figures for Riddle.

Kenny Wilson led the Hornets (7-6, 2-4 South) with 10 points and James Standley added eight.

"Defensively, I was pretty happy with our performance, only giving up 27 points," Irish coach Russell Hobson said. "We didn't execute in the second half."

Riddle is scheduled to visit New Hope Christian and C.V. is at Powers Friday.

CAMAS VALLEY (27) — Kenny Wilson 10, Jam. Standley 8, Jar. Standley 4, Swift 3, Ril. Wolfe 2, DeRoss, Casteel, Riv. Wolfe. Totals 12-45 2-6 27.

RIDDLE (45) — Mario Gianotti 16, Myers 13, Rhea 10, Wylie 6, Coker, Jaynes, Palmer, Halstead. Totals 19-49 4-9 45.

C. Valley;9;7;5;6;—;27

Riddle;17;22;6;0;—;45

3-Point Shots — C.V. 1 (Wilson), Rid. 3 (Myers 2, Gianotti 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 5, Rid. 10.

JV Score — C.V. def. Riddle (two quarters).

