RIDDLE — The Riddle Irish are beginning to cement themselves as the team to beat in the Skyline League's South Division.
Riddle rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to win one of the most exciting Skyline games of the season, beating North Division favorite North Douglas 78-75 Friday night.
Chase Greer scored a layup with 29 seconds left to give the Irish a 77-75 lead, but was knocked out of the game when he injured an ankle colliding with the wall behind the basket.
No. 10 North Douglas had one final shot to win the ballgame, but William Duncan's 3-point attempt was off the mark.
"That's the kind of game you dream of," Irish coach Russell Hobson said. "The kids overcame some adversity. They did everything you asked of them and you can look in their eyes and know they accomplished something."
Senior post Mario Gianotti scored a game-high 31 points — one short of his season high — to help fuel a 28-20 rally for Riddle in the fourth quarter.
"(Riddle) didn't lay down when they certainly could have," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "They scored 51 points in the second half and any team that does that is going to give you trouble."
Riddle dropped a 68-43 game Tuesday at Class 2A No. 6 Illinois Valley, struggling to deal with the Cougars' full-court pressure. But the Irish took lessons from that experience and competed much better against the Warriors' similar pressure.
"We got some good reps from that I.V. game against a good, quality squad," Hobson said.
"Illinois Valley does a lot of things we do," added Leman. "There was a blueprint there and (Riddle) made good adjustments."
Greer added 18 points for the Irish, while Jesse Myers scored 14 with the help of a game-high four 3-pointers.
Keagan Mast led four North Douglas players in double figures with 21 points. Ray Gerrard added 19 before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Trenton Rabuck had 14 points, Duncan chipped in 10 points and Logan Gant finished with nine.
Riddle improved to 10-3 overall and 5-0 in Skyline play, and is scheduled to visit Yoncalla Saturday.
North Douglas (8-6, 4-1) is scheduled to visit Umpqua Valley Christian Tuesday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (75) — Keagan Mast 21, Gerrard 19, Rabuck 14, Duncan 10, Gant 9, Reigard 2, Montgomery, Kallinger. Totals 29-50 10-15 75.
RIDDLE (78) — Mario Gianotti 31, Greer 18, Myers 14, Rhea 8, Palmer 5, Canty 2, Halstead. Totals 31-53 9-12 78.
N. Douglas;17;22;20;16;—;75
Riddle;13;14;23;28;—;78
3-Point Shots — N.D. 7 (Mast 2, Rabuck 2, Gant 1, Duncan 1, Gerrard 1), Rid. 7 (Myers 4, Greer 2, Palmer 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 15, Rid. 15. Fouled Out — Gerrard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.