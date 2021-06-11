Down, but not out.
The Riddle High School boys basketball team returned from a two-week pause due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol on Thursday night, defeating Camas Valley 43-30 in a Skyline League game in Riddle.
“It was good to get back out on the floor,” Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. “We have seven games (scheduled) in 10 days, so it was nice to get one out of the way.
“I was proud of the kids for pushing through adversity. We didn’t shoot well, but they kept plugging away. We played a good defensive game.”
Junior post Mario Gianotti, an all-league player for the Irish (3-1, 3-0 Skyline), finished with 16 points to lead all scorers. Chase Greer had eight points and Kellen Canty added six for Riddle, which shot 32% (19-for-60) from the field.
The Irish trailed by two after one quarter, but outscored the Hornets 14-7 in the second to take a 19-12 advantage at intermission.
“Gianotti, (Ivan) Rhea and Canty did a good job of controlling the boards,” Hobson said.
Riddle only has two seniors on its roster — Hunter Buchanan and Wyatt Pilkinton.
Sophomore Kenny Wilson led Camas Valley (1-4, 1-4) with nine points, while Daniel Hunt and freshman James Standley each scored seven. Hunt is the lone senior for C.V.
“I think Camas Valley is an up and coming club,” Hobson said.
Riddle will travel to Elkton and Camas Valley will host North Douglas on Saturday.
CAMAS VALLEY (30) — Kenny Wilson 9, Hunt 7, Standley 7, Amos 4, DeRoss 3, Saylor, W. Casteel, S. Casteel, O’Connor. Totals 12-37 4-12 30.
RIDDLE (43) — Mario Gianotti 16, Greer 8, Canty 6, Rhea 4, Lopez 3, Palmer 3, Myers 3, Peters, Renfro, Coker, Pilkinton. Totals 19-60 2-6 43.
C. Valley 7 7 6 10 — 30
Riddle 5 14 11 13 — 43
3-Point Shots — C.V. 2 (Standley, Wilson), Rid. 3 (Lopez, Palmer, Myers). Total Fouls — C.V. 6, Rid. 12.
