Riddle triumphs at Powers, 43-14

Jan 31, 2022

POWERS — The Riddle boys basketball team improved to 13-3 overall and 8-0 in Skyline League South play with a 43-14 win over Powers on Saturday night.

Mario Gianotti scored 16 points and Ivan Rhea added 12 for the Irish. Complete game statistics weren't available.

Riddle is scheduled to visit Glendale Tuesday for a league contest.
