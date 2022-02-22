Riddle High School senior Jesse Myers drives to the basket for a shot in front of Crosspoint Christian's Marshall Grandy (20) during first half play on Tuesday in Riddle. Myers scored eight points as the Irish won the Class 1A first-round playoff game, 65-41.
Riddle post Ivan Rhea (35) puts up a shot against Crosspoint Christian's Drew Ryckewart on Tuesday in Riddle. Rhea contributed 15 points in the Irish's 65-41 win.
Riddle senior post Mario Gianotti shoots between Micah Smith (40) and Keaton Murphy of Crosspoint Christian on Tuesday in Riddle.
Riddle freshman guard Tucker Halstead drives against Crosspoint Christian's Marshall Grandy on Tuesday during their Class 1A playoff game in Riddle.
Riddle post Mario Gianotti scores in the paint during the first half against Crosspoint Christian on Tuesday in Riddle. Gianotti finished with 17 points in the Irish's 65-41 victory.
The Riddle Irish passed their first test of the Class 1A state boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday night — in convincing fashion.
Riddle outscored Crosspoint Christian of Klamath Falls 38-13 in the middle two quarters and sent the Warriors home with a 65-41 loss in the Irish's gym.
The Irish (20-4) shot 53% (23-for-43) from the field and 85% (11-for-13) from the free-throw line to advance to the second round Friday. Riddle hit eight 3-pointers, three by post Ivan Rhea.
"I think we played one of our best games of the season," said Riddle coach Russell Hobson, whose club finished 11-0 on its home court this season. "I loved the scoring distribution. We hit shots when we needed them and got them everywhere.
"I'm very proud of the boys, they executed at a high level. We played a solid 32 minutes."
The seniors led the way for the Irish. Mario Gianotti finished with 17 points, Rhea had 15, Chase Greer scored 13, Jesse Myers chipped in eight and Leo Lopez added seven.
"Ivan Rhea stepping up on the (3-pointers) was big," Hobson said. "We kind of wore them down in the second and third quarters, got them into half court and picked our moments."
Blake Throne scored 13 points before fouling out for the Warriors (13-11), who shot 28% (15-for-54) from the field. Keaton Kensler had seven points.
Next up for 12th-seeded Riddle is a second-round game at fifth-seeded Country Christian (22-4). The Cougars, who are No. 3 in the 1A coaches poll, won the Valley 10 League championship.
CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN (41) — Blake Throne 13, Kensler 7, Smith 5, Grandy 4, Little 3, Sparks 3, Ryckewart 2, White 2, Roe 2, Cross, Murphy, Deal. Totals 15-54 7-10 41.
