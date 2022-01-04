RIDDLE — The Riddle boys basketball team used a big third quarter to take control and posted a 58-37 win over Glendale on Tuesday night in the Skyline League opener.

Senior post Mario Gianotti led the Irish (6-2, 1-0 Skyline South) with 22 points. Ivan Rhea had 12 points and Chase Greer added 10.

Eban Hoolahan scored 18 points and David Lovaglio had 10 for the Pirates (3-2, 0-1 South). Hoolahan hit four 3-pointers.

"We went at them inside, and did a better job of executing in the second half," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said.

Glendale is scheduled to play a nonleague game at Illinois Valley Thursday. Riddle will visit Camas Valley Friday for a Skyline contest.

GLENDALE (37) — Eban Hoolahan 18, Lovaglio 10, Martin 6, Cawley 3, Ring, McCoy, Barba. Totals 14-40 5-10 37.

RIDDLE (58) — Mario Gianotti 22, Rhea 12, Greer 10, Palmer 8, Halstead 4, Myers 2, Coker, Wylie, Jaynes, Canty. Totals 27-59 3-6 58.

Glendale;6;10;6;15;—;37

Riddle;12;10;19;17;—;58

3-Point Shots — Gle. 4 (Hoolahan), Rid. 1 (Greer). Total Fouls — Gle. 8, Rid. 10.

