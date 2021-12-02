MEDFORD — The Days Creek boys basketball team opened its season Wednesday with a 69-38 nonleague loss to Rogue Valley Adventist.

Cody Mendenhall scored 18 points for the Red Tail Hawks, who led 42-28 at halftime. David Zamudio had 16 points and Lucas Christensen added 14.

Keith Gaskell led the Wolves with 13 points. Matt Anderson contributed seven points and Hayden Harris scored six.

"They jumped on us early with a full-court press and we've got to take better care of the ball," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "I felt like we never got in an offensive rhythm."

The Wolves are scheduled to face Bonanza at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Crosspoint Classic in Klamath Falls.

DAYS CREEK (38) — Keith Gaskell 13, Anderson 7, Harris 6, K. Benefiel 5, Reedy 2, Jenks 2, Kruzic 2, Stufflebeam 1, Buckner, B. Benefiel. Totals 15 3-9 38.

ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (69) — Cody Mendenhall 18, Zamudio 16, Christensen 14, Wilson 6, Strate 2, Perry 2, Wiggers 11, Carrick, Escalona. Totals 29 7-10 69.

Days Creek;10;18;6;4;—;38

R. Valley;26;16;18;9;—;69

3-Point Shots — D.C. 5 (Harris 2, Gaskell 2, K. Benefiel 1), RVA 4 (Zamudio 2, Mendenhall 2). Total Fouls — D.C. 14, RVA 11.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

