EUGENE — The Sheldon boys basketball team exploded for 21 points in a game-changing second quarter and the Irish pulled off a 65-53 win over the Roseburg Indians in the regular season finale for both teams on Friday.
Sheldon (10-14, 6-6 Southwest Conference) sank four shots from behind the 3-point line in the second period to pull ahead 31-19 by halftime. The Irish led by double figures the rest of the game.
"We're just not attacking the zone (defense) the way we want to and it came back to bite us pretty big tonight," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "Guys were too passive and we weren't prepared to get the looks we wanted out of it."
India Mohiuddin nailed two of his three 3-point field goals in the pivotal second quarter. The junior finished with a game-high 21 points for the Irish.
Sheldon's win, combined with a victory by North Medford (8-15, 6-6), means that four teams finished with identical conference records. The Irish and Black Tornado finished tied with Roseburg (16-8, 6-6) and Grants Pass (15-9, 6-6).
The Indians finished as the second place team based on tiebreaking scenarios.
Roseburg hit a trio of 3-pointers in the opening period to build a six-point lead, but Sheldon whittled the deficit down to trail 11-10 going to the second quarter.
Mykah Mendoza led three Roseburg players in double figures. The junior had 17 points. Mark Oja went 6-for-6 at the free throw line and finished with 12 points. Sophomore Owen Bentea added 11.
Roseburg will now wait to find out its postseason fate when the OSAA power rankings freeze on Saturday night. The Indians will most likely play on the road in the first round on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.