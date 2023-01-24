GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg High School boys basketball team ramped up its defense and turned around its luck at Heater-Newman Gymnasium Tuesday night against the Grants Pass Cavemen.
After falling behind by 14 points late in the third quarter, Roseburg (13-3, 3-1 Southwest Conference) held Grants Pass (11-6, 2-3) to just four points in the final period and the Indians stormed back for a 57-56 Southwest Conference victory.
Jayce Wilder hit the game-winning shot with 54 seconds remaining. The senior received a pass from Carter Stedman on the pick-and-roll and banked a lay-in through the basket.
There still was plenty of time for Grants Pass to either tie or take the lead, but the Cavemen missed a free throw and their last four field goal attempts, including two shots inside the final five seconds.
"It feels great," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said after picking up the narrow road victory. His team fell to the Cavemen 49-46 in another tight game at Grants Pass last season.
Mason Bennett had a big night for Grants Pass, scoring a game-high 26 points. The senior had 11 in the first quarter when the Cavemen pulled ahead by six and poured in another 11 in the third when G.P. jumped out to a 52-38 lead.
Roseburg's Mark Oja drained a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third period and cut the deficit to 52-41. The Indians finished the game on a 19-4 run.
"Mark hitting that 3-pointer to go into the fourth was huge," Humphreys said. "It kind of gave us some momentum and we talked about, 'this isn't the time to back off, this is the time to have some aggression.'"
Mykah Mendoza heated up in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of his team-high 24 points in the final eight minutes of the contest. The Roseburg junior was 4-of-7 at the free throw line.
Hunter Fullerton drained three shots from behind the 3-point line to add 15 points for Roseburg. Wilder had a big night on the glass, pulling in double-digit rebounds.
Roseburg has now won three consecutive SWC games and moved into sole possession of second place in the league standings. The Indians trail first place South Medford (11-5, 3-0) by one game.
The Indians will visit the Purple Pit at South Eugene High School on Friday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
ROSEBURG (57) — Mykah Mendoza 24, Fullerton 15, Stedman 4, Oja 3, Wilder 3, Williams 3, Vredenburg 3, Bentea 2, Cleary. Totals 22 5-9 57.
GRANTS PASS (56) — Mason Bennett 26, Bruner 7, Isley 6, Polen 4, Morgan 4, Jessee 4, Brandes 3, McLean 2, McIntosh. Totals 23 7-12 56.
Roseburg;15;14;12;16;—;57
Grants Pass;19;10;23;4;—;56
3-Point Goals — Rose. 6 (Fullerton 3, Oja 1, Williams 1, Vredenburg 1), G.P. 3 (Isley 2, Bennet 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 16, G.P. 14.
JV Score — Grants Pass 75, Roseburg 41.
